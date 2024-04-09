Hemington Wealth Management Has $4.68 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 980,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 287,128 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 212,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,164. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

