Hemington Wealth Management Has $20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 7.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 89,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,168. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.