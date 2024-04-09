Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.56. 2,954,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,167. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.