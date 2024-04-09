Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
