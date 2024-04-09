Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

