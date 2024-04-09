Head to Head Comparison: Grindr (GRND) vs. Its Competitors

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -33.42 Grindr Competitors $9.10 billion $1.99 billion 53.27

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1000 4195 9877 287 2.62

Grindr currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -157.70% -42.84% -9.03%

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

