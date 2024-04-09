HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Anthony Saravanos Sells 3,160 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Saravanos sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, April 8th, Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of HCI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $2,437,548.94.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,517,268.67.

HCI Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.37. 88,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,603. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

HCI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

