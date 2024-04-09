HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 57 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,336.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,088.71. The company has a market capitalization of $619.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

