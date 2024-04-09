HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BMY opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.