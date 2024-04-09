HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,643. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

