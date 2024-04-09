HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $216.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

