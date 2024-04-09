HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,854,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after buying an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

