HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 48,785 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.70. 4,733,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average is $433.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $381.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

