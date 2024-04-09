HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.