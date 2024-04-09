HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.0 %

GWW stock opened at $1,014.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $974.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.80.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

