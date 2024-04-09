HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

