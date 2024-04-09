HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH stock opened at $456.00 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $420.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.00.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

