HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in NIKE by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 15,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

