Harmony Market Cap Tops $391.28 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $391.28 million and $11.55 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,244,227,833 coins and its circulating supply is 13,896,677,833 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

