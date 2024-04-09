Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

