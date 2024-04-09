Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.21. Harmonic shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 411,060 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

