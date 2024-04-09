Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 36,547 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

SO traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. 4,709,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,002. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

View Our Latest Report on Southern

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.