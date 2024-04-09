Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $75,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,046.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,450,000 after buying an additional 345,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

