Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $1.63 Million in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NNN REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 618,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

