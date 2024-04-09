Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $1.02 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $6,568,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

