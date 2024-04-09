Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 17,810 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $549.14. 736,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,807. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.