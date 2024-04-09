Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,604 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.55. 2,539,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,315. The company has a market cap of $220.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.25 and its 200 day moving average is $568.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.