Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Hancock Whitney worth $96,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 420.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

