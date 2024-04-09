Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.96 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

