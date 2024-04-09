Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

TSE:GCG.A opened at C$49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.78. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$39.15 and a 1-year high of C$52.83.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GCG.A. CIBC lowered shares of Guardian Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.