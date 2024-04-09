Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 3.7 %
AVAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 103,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
