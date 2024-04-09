Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

AVAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 103,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

