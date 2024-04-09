Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.00

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.51), with a volume of 220075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

About Griffin Mining

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £219.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,975.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.17.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

