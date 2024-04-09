Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 3,202 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Rocket Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 1,003,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,687. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -86.47, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

