Greylin Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,207 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,654,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 440,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

