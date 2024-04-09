Greylin Investment Management Inc Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,356,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,615,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $559.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

