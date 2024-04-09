Greylin Investment Management Inc Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,339,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,115,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.