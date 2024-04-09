Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.90

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.90 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 160.75 ($2.03), with a volume of 14074655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.63).

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,383.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Articles

