Graphene Investments SAS Sells 1,700 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Graphene Investments SAS cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $129,730,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.45. 1,310,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

