Graphene Investments SAS Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Graphene Investments SAS lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,274,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. 2,382,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,057. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

