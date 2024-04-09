Graphene Investments SAS Invests $3.31 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Flex accounts for approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 3,023,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,614. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

