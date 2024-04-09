Graphene Investments SAS Invests $2.57 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 55.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 5,855,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,472. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

