Graphene Investments SAS Boosts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

NYSE J traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.72. 433,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,609. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

