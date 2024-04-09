Graphene Investments SAS Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. 3,002,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

