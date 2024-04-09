Graphene Investments SAS Acquires 9,900 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. 4,828,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

