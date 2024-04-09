Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Up 28.6%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 250,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 125,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

