Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

