Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.78

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.78 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 318170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,321,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,548,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

