Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.
Glanbia Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.1332 dividend. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.