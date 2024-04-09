Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 8,811,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,028,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

