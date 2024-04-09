Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,180. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

