GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

GeoPark Price Performance

NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.97 on Friday. GeoPark has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $551.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

